OTSEBLOGI | Ukraina väed tunnistasid, et võtsid sihikule Belgorodi sõjalise infrastuktuuri, kuid süüdistasid tsiviilohvrites Vene õhukaitse ebakompetentset tööd

There were once 2 cities. 🇺🇦 Kharkiv to one side of the border. 🇷🇺 Belgorod to the other. Close in every sense. Belgorod cheered for almost two years, as its neighbors got shelled. Like this one, wishing “khokhols” (a slur for “Ukrainians”) a Happy New Year.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/DaZ9NFXYJC