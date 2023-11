OTSEBLOGI | Venemaa teatas väidetavast massilisest droonirünnakust

Since June 2022, the UK has been delivering training to Ukrainian recruits.



30,000 recruits are now trained.



With help from military personnel from ten partner nations 🇳🇿🇦🇺🇨🇦🇸🇪🇳🇱🇳🇴🇩🇰🇱🇹🇷🇴🇫🇮 these soldiers are now fighting to regain their country.



🇺🇦#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/zpbd2NbgJM