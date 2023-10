OTSEBLOGI | Palestiina peaminister: oleme karjunud 75 aastat, et vajame lahendust! Maailma liidrid toetavad Iisraeli agressiooni

⚡️ 3 more children rescued from Russian captivity.



Three children have been rescued from Russian captivity as part of the Bring Kids Back UA action plan initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Oct. 21.



Dmytro Lubinets/Telegram