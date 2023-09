OTSEBLOGI | Talv ei pruugi Ukraina vastupealetungi lõpetada. Lavrov: Kiievi rahuplaan pole realistlik

Modern interpretation of the famous painting “Reply of the Zaporizhzhian Cossacks to the Turkish Sultan” (by Ilya Repin) with the soldiers of the 112th Bde, Terr Defense Forces.



Photo 1 & 2: behind-the-scenes French photographer Émeric Lhuisset



Photo 3: original by Ilya Repin pic.twitter.com/xUeZzLTmOC