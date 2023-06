BLOGI | Belgorodi kuberner nõustus kohtuma Ukraina volitatud esindajatega, et pidada läbirääkimisi Vene sõjavangide vabastamise üle

⚡️Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a post in honor of the Day of Remembrance of Children who died as a result of the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine.



"13-year-old Dmytro from Kharkiv, 4-year-old Liza from Vinnytsia, Serhiyko from Novosolony, who was only… pic.twitter.com/9vavBksKoU