OTSEBLOGI | Venemaa tappis Kiievis kolm nimest, nende hulgas lapse

Today is Int'l Children's Day



This is what🇺🇦kids endure almost daily. In the midst of recent missile attacks on Kyiv, they hid in shelters, often bringing their pets along.



“I always take my mice. I’m so afraid they'll die if I leave them behind,” says 14yo Olia.



📷UNICEF🇺🇦