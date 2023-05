BLOGI | Venemaa ähvardab Moskva droonirünnaku järel Ukrainat karmide meetmetega

⚡️ One person died and 11 were injured due to a drone attack in the Holosiivskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klychko reported.



Also, 12 apartments were damaged in a building in Holosiivskyi district. At night, 20 residents were evacuated from the damaged building.



