VIDEO | Vaata, sohva lendab!

Foto: Panthermedia/Scanpix
Greete Kõrvits täna 13:01

Türgi pealinnas võis neljapäeval näha erakordset vaatepilti: läbi õhu tiirlevat suurt mööblitükki. Kuidas sohva Ankaras möllanud orkaani keerisesse sattus, pole täpselt teada, kuid torm tegi linnas parajat pahandust. Vaata allolevast videost, kuidas sohva läbi õhu lendab.

