VIDEO | Vaata, sohva lendab!

Foto: Panthermedia/Scanpix
, täna 13:01
Türgi pealinnas võis neljapäeval näha erakordset vaatepilti: läbi õhu tiirlevat suurt mööblitükki. Kuidas sohva Ankaras möllanud orkaani keerisesse sattus, pole täpselt teada, kuid torm tegi linnas parajat pahandust. Vaata allolevast videost, kuidas sohva läbi õhu lendab.
A flying sofa was spotted in the sky over the capital of #Turkey.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 18, 2023
No, this is not a miracle: because of the strongest hurricane in #Ankara, minarets fell and the roofs of buildings flew away. How the sofa ended up in the air is an open question. pic.twitter.com/NM5z0UoDRq
Kommentaarid (0)