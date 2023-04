OTSEBLOGI | Pevkur ja Reznikov allkirjastasid Ramsteinis Eesti-Ukraina kaitsekoostöö kokkuleppe

This is #Orikhiv, a city in the #Zaporizhia region that used to be home to 19,000 people, but now it is a #GrayZone - no government and regular urban warfare. Currently, there is not a single building in the city that has not been damaged by shelling.



