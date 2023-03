OTSEBLOGI | Rahvusvaheline kriminaalkohus andis välja Vladimir Putini vahistamismääruse

#Moldova’s president, Maia Sandu, said "There is no danger of war coming to Moldova while #Ukraine is fighting. I want to reassure our citizens that Moldova is not now in any danger of war. The Russian army cannot get here while 🇺🇦 holds out & protects 🇲🇩" https://t.co/UAWAXwd03M pic.twitter.com/ObTpSecaXi