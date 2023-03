BLOGI | Venemaa ja Ukraina väidavad mõlemad, et teine pool kannab suuri kaotusi

"Instead of one son I now have 100 of them" - Mrs Klavidya from a village in Mykolaiv region says about 🇺🇦 soldiers.



She took care of our Warriors while the village was badly shelled. Mrs Klavdiya lost her son - he was killed by the remains of a Russian rocket.

📹: Radio Svoboda pic.twitter.com/WXB8EGVHV3