OTSEBLOGI | Vene väed lasid Ukraina pihta 81 raketti, vähemalt üheksa inimest hukkus. Zaporižžja tuumaelektrijaam ühendati elektrivõrgust lahti

At least 9 people known to have been killed today in another of Russia's inhuman missile strikes. They include 3 men & 2 women in Lviv district in western 🇺🇦, 3 people killed in Kherson when a missile hit a bus stop & 1 killed in Dnipropetrovsk region. https://t.co/6thW56wIVN pic.twitter.com/dr3R9kyeZ9