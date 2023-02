OTSEBLOGI | Ukraina peastaap: Hersoni kollaborandid on asunud põgenema Krimmi

On February 25, a monument to one of the "Ghosts of Kyiv" was opened in the forest near the village of Hlibivka in Kyiv Oblast.



A year ago, Ukrainian air force pilot lieutenant colonel Hennadiy Matulyak died heroically at this place.



More news here 👉 https://t.co/S95ZiWHXi6 pic.twitter.com/whViUtUwQF