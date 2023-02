OTSEBLOGI | Putin ähvardas tugevdada tuumajõude. Londonis kaeti Vene saatkonna esine Ukraina lipu värvidega

Why are we worried about razing 🇺🇦 cities to the ground? 🇷🇺 MP Andrei Gurulyov asked on state TV last night



"If Kyiv needs to lie in ruins for our flag to fly above it, then so be it!"



(The people of Mariupol, Bakhmut, Severodonetsk etc might have something to say about that) pic.twitter.com/FHC4ex6GU5