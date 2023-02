BLOGI | Zelenskõi: Venemaa kavandab sõja 1. aastapäeva paiku suurt kättemaksurünnakut

🤡 #Prigozhin offered #Zelenskyy an air duel



He said tomorrow he will fly a Mig-29 and if he loses the fight, he will "give" Bakhmut and if he wins, he will reach Dnipro.



Somebody nominate Prigozhin as an ambassador of the phrase "Never give up. Disgrace yourself till the end." pic.twitter.com/iKfvvZQ2ty