OTSEBLOGI | Bahmutis hukkus USA vabatahtlik. Putini kokale ja Wagneri rühmituse asutajale Prigožinile esitati Ukrainas kriminaalsüüdistus

🇷🇺Orthodox priest (he may be FSB using the cover of the cloak) went to help 🇷🇺 soldiers in the 🇷🇺-occupied Donbas.



He wasn’t hard to track down- he showed up on Tinder and identified himself as a “missionary of love,” “I can satisfy your every fantasy.”



What do the emojis mean? pic.twitter.com/cCGsKDChd7