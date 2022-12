OTSEBLOGI | Putin kutsus Hiina liidri endale kevadeks külla. Kiiev tõrjus varahommikul droonirünnakuid

7-year-old Stas from #Bakhmut to 🇺🇦defenders:"All these days I was praying&waiting for evacuation".

His family is now safe in Western #Ukraine. It's hard to imagine what this boy has gone through. His town has become a real hell.

🇺🇦heroes bravely fight against #russian terrorists pic.twitter.com/1jlmtZtB5n