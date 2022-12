OTSEBLOGI | Ukraina presidendi nõunik: Venemaaga sõja lõpetamiseks kokkuleppele jõudmine on ebareaalne

In #Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Dmytro Dudnyk, had gone to lunch at the house of his mother-in-law, Svitlana Zubova. He'd brought a treat - a chocolate bar for everyone to share over tea. He died in Svitlana's doorway, killed by a Russian rocket. https://t.co/ArhddR8qqs pic.twitter.com/AGh3a0m9Dw