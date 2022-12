OTSEBLOGI | Putin ei kavatse niipea sõda lõpetada. Ukraina on vabastanud sõja puhkemisest saati 1888 asulat

93yo Olena Vladymyrets from Vinnytsia & daughter Nina make trench candles for🇺🇦Army, about 50 candles/day



“Our soldiers use them to make tea. I’d cover them with the sky if I could! I pray for them to have strength to fight for our beloved🇺🇦”



Survived 2 world wars & Holodomor pic.twitter.com/P322d34Z9U