BLOGI | NASA andmetel on Venemaa Ukrainast varastanud miljardi dollari väärtuses nisu

Andrii Nebytov, chief of the Kyiv regional National Police, stands next to the work of street artist Banksy which a group of people tried to steal from a wall of a residential building in the town of Hostomel, heavily damaged during Russian invasion, at a police office in the town of Boiarka, Kyiv region, Ukraine December 3, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko Foto : VALENTYN OGIRENKO