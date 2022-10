OTSEBLOGI | Hersonis seisavad ees rasked lahingud. Venemaa ja Valgevene suursaadikuid ei kutsutud Nobeli tseremooniale

Border Guard Alina Panina was at Azovstal with her dogs, Sonya and Jessy. She went into captivity with them. Together, they have been through so much.



When Alina was exchanged, Russians kept the dogs in Olenivka prison. Alina is trying to set them free, as well.



