OTSEBLOGI | Vene sõjalennuk lasi Briti lennuki läheduses kogemata raketi välja

Killed in 2 days in the warzone. 24yo Yaroslav Bulaev:

• mobilised on 29 September

• in Crimea on 6 October

• killed in Ukraine on 8 October

The aunt says that in the army he was mostly marching. He fired five times and blanks only. And here he was immediately sent to a front. pic.twitter.com/2yDHsESMl0