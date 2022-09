BLOGI | USA ei toeta venelastele viisakeelu kehtestamist

East of 🇺🇦, 10 kilometers to 🇷🇺 positions.



Our soldiers met two young farmers and bought some potatoes from them. These guys deserve so much respect!



I was so touched by little 🇺🇦 flag in the child's hands.



Kids, we promise to free Ukraine from that scum.



🎥: Oles Malyarevych pic.twitter.com/TAUPSBztBr