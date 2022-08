OTSEBLOGI | Plahvatanud autos hukkus Putini liitlase tütar, Ukraina eduka vasturünnaku korral suureneb oht tuumarelvade kasutamiseks

Kateryna Babich, paramedic:

"Nothing in the world can shatter the spirit of 🇺🇦. We may scream in pain… our soul may be torn to shreds, but we‘ll never be brought to our knees. An indomitable spirit of victory runs through the veins of Ukrainians from birth!"

