OTSEBLOGI | Ukraina: Vene väed on Zaporižžja tuumaelektrijaama mineerinud

In the morning, a ship carrying Ukrainian crops left Pivdennyi Port in the #Odesa region for the first time since Feb. 24. The SACURA is going to 🇮🇹.



The bulker joined another bulker, the ARIZONA, sailing from Chornomorsk to 🇳🇱. They are carrying 60,000 tons of crops.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/eYyROOUt7f