BLOGI | Rünnakus Harkivile sai surma kolm inimest. CIA juht: Putini tervisel pole häda midagi

This is Roma, he is 7. 45% of his body has burns when #Russian rockets hit #Vinnytsia last week. At the moment of the attack he was in a hospital with Mum. She died.



Roma is going to Germany to get further medical treatment.



Photo by ПЕРШЕ МЕДИЧНЕ ОБ'ЄДНАННЯ ЛЬВОВА#war pic.twitter.com/Ags6AloqNe