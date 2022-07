OTSEBLOGI | Nova Kahhovkas lendas õhku venelaste laskemoonaladu, Venemaa raketid tabasid Tšassiv Jari elumaja

As a result of yesterday's shelling of #NovaKakhova, the #Russian army suffered heavy losses:



🔻 52 personnel;

🔻 a Msta-B howitzer;

🔻 a mortar;

🔻 seven vehicles;

🔻 ammunition depots.



📰Operational Command South of the AFU pic.twitter.com/yMwK0MTGKD