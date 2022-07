BLOGI | Ukraina väed asuvad vastulöögile lõunas

"It was a miracle that we were saved"

Liudmyla Broshevan tells how she was rescued from under rubble after a Russian missile strike near Odesa on 1 July. 21 people were killed then



Liudmyla was caught under a concrete slab but thankfully her unborn baby is safe

