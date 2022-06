BLOGI | Sõja algusest on Ukrainast lahkunud üle kaheksa miljoni inimese

⚡️ There are 568 people, including 38 children, in bomb shelters at the #Azot plant in #Sievierodonetsk today, according to the head of the #Luhansk Regional Administration, Serhiy Haidai.



According to him, these are mainly employees of the plant and their families.



📰5 Kanal pic.twitter.com/2Q6L2yTafr