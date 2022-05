OTSEBLOGI | 21aastasele Vene sõjakurjategijale määrati eluaegne vanglakaristus, Azovstali võitlejaid ootab tribunal

#Trostyamets

russian occupiers' diary:

"03.03. We, like fascists, plundered all the shops, smashed the windows. People are afraid of us. Calling us occupiers

4.03.

...Settled in the store. I took two bags and a blender for Zhenya. I want to bring her more, everything was stolen." pic.twitter.com/hIbguQXYcV