BLOGI | Algas ÜRO operatsioon tsiviilisikute evakueerimiseks Mariupolist. Tabamuse sai venelaste kaitserajatis

UPDATE - Yesterday's #Ukraine attack on the Rus. HQ in #Izium was designed to liquidate the high-value target - chief of Gen. Staff of RAF Gen. Valeriy Gerasimov. The Kremlin sent him to get a victory for the May 9 parade. Gerasimov was close to the blast but wounded. [Thread⬇️] pic.twitter.com/vYgZQRoML3