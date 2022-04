OTSEBLOGI | President Zelenskõi: riigi vägedel ei ole piisavalt relvastust, et Mariupolis Vene armeed lüüa

#Scoop@BILD just revealed that the “industry list” of weapons, German companies offer to Ukraine, was sharply cut short by @OlafScholz’ government before giving 🇺🇦 the chance to buy arms in Germany.

Among others, all heavy weapons were removed from it.https://t.co/OZbqZyVaPN pic.twitter.com/LJtf5LyKcC