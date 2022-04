OTSEBLOGI | LÄKSKI NAH*I! Lipulaev Moskva kaotus on Venemaale suur löök 

300 people were taken as hostages for 4 weeks in the basement of a school in Yahidne near Chernihiv by 🇷🇺 invaders.

People kept track of the days on a wall and wrote down the names of the 18 killed and of those who died.

From March 4 to "31 -🇺🇦 is here."

📸by AP/Evgeniy Maloletka pic.twitter.com/2lpjwOUXzB