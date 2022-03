OTSEBLOGI | Ukraina armee hinnangul on Venemaa kaotanud üle 500 tanki ja 99 lennukit, MTO teatas 62 rünnakust Ukraina tervishoiuasutuste vastu 

This is Yura.

A #Ukrainian farmer from a village near #Kyiv.

He had various cattle, greenhouses and 6,000 seedlings.

But two #Russia's rockets has arrived in the village.

The street was simply blown away. Together with the houses.#RussiaUkraineWar #Ukraine #UkraineUnderAttaсk pic.twitter.com/bsSbu9qoEG