P3 respiraator: päris kaitse viiruste eest 

Väljavõte standardist: The transmission of infective agents during surgical procedures in operating theatres and other medical settings can occur in several ways. Sources are, for example, the noses and mouths of members of the surgical team. The main intended use of medical face masks is to protect the patient from infective agents and, additionally, in certain circumstances to protect the wearer against splashes of potentially contaminated liquids. Medical face masks may also be intended to be worn by patients and other persons to reduce the risk of spread of infections, particularly in epidemic or pandemic situations.