Trimmis ja sale modell on kaalus kilosid juurde kognud ja kannab nüüd viis numbrit suuremaid rõivaid. Naine ise tunneb selle üle vaid rõõmu, sest ta ise tunneb end just praeguses suuruses kõige õnnelikumana.
Austraaliast pärit 26-aastane La’Tecia Thomas oli suur fitnessi fänn, kes suurema osa oma ajast veetis kehale, kaalule ja figuurile mõeldes, kirjutab The Sun.
Ta tegi päevas vähemalt kolm tundi trenni ja järgis karmi dieeti. Nagu fotolt näha, siis ta oligi trimmis ja heas vormis, kuid sugugi mitte õnnelik. Hoolimata heast figuurist - ta ei tundnud end sugugi enesekindlana.
Ta usub, et elu on liiga lühike, et seda põdedes mööda saata.
Nüüd töötab ta LA-s pluss-suuruses modellina ja kasutab meiki, et teisigi naisi enesekindlamaks ja ilusamaks muuta.
Vaata SIIT!
I was going through my phone and I found this old photo of me back when I was training to compete in a bikini competition. So many people will look at this photo and make physical comparisons and say they would prefer me 'before'. I prefer me at any weight as long as I'm happy. It's okay to love yourself no matter what your size is. I remember how unhappy I was In the picture to the left, I would loathe certain parts of my body- particularly my bum/ thighs because that was and is the hardest part of my body to loose. I had so many insecurities, I compared myself to other women and I lacked confidence. Since changing my outlook on life and learning to embrace who I am, I know that hypothetically if I were to go back to what I used to be I would be so much happier and content than what I was because I've learned to love me. Your mental health is just as important as your physical. Also I'm not saying it's okay to be inactive and make unhealthy choices, I think it's about finding balance, listen to your body, you know what's best for it. 🌻
Just keepin it 100 😜 I can't believe we created a community of 400 thousand flippin people 🙀im so thankful to each and everyone of you, you are supporting diversity! The more demand for it the more change we will see! I can't even explain to you all how happy it makes me when I see other women empowered and not conforming to societies expectations. It's seriously so contagious! Please don't be afraid to be yourself, you don't need to comprise who you are to "fit in" own your uniqueness, there's only one of you! Celebrate it! Lots of love and light to every singe one of you! 🌻 Shot for @maryhollandlingerie by @rockybatchelor 💖
I have no problem sharing my raw, bare face, jiggly self. I cannot dance for fucking shit even if my life depended on it and I could care fkn less Haha I surround my self with positive energy which in this case is being created by Rod Stewart 😹 Real talk, life is too short to have insecurities. Have fun and stop comparing yourself to others and letting fear hold you back from what you've dreamed of doing. I love seeing women empowered, fearless and smashing their goals. Confidence is contagious and flippin sexy in my opinion. Have fun, love yourself, be confident, feel empowered and say fuck you to the insecurities that society/ the media tries to trap you into. Get it mamas 🌻🕺🏻
0 kommentaari