VIIS NUMBRIT SUUREM JA ÕNNELIKUM: lopsakas modell naudib vabadust olla ta ise (0)

, 22. november 2017, 18:00
Prindi

Trimmis ja sale modell on kaalus kilosid juurde kognud ja kannab nüüd viis numbrit suuremaid rõivaid. Naine ise tunneb selle üle vaid rõõmu, sest ta ise tunneb end just praeguses suuruses kõige õnnelikumana.

Austraaliast pärit 26-aastane La’Tecia Thomas oli suur fitnessi fänn, kes suurema osa oma ajast veetis kehale, kaalule ja figuurile mõeldes, kirjutab The Sun.

Ta tegi päevas vähemalt kolm tundi trenni ja järgis karmi dieeti. Nagu fotolt näha, siis ta oligi trimmis ja heas vormis, kuid sugugi mitte õnnelik. Hoolimata heast figuurist - ta ei tundnud end sugugi enesekindlana.

Ta usub, et elu on liiga lühike, et seda põdedes mööda saata.

Nüüd töötab ta LA-s pluss-suuruses modellina ja kasutab meiki, et teisigi naisi enesekindlamaks ja ilusamaks muuta.

Vaata SIIT!

 

I was going through my phone and I found this old photo of me back when I was training to compete in a bikini competition. So many people will look at this photo and make physical comparisons and say they would prefer me 'before'. I prefer me at any weight as long as I'm happy. It's okay to love yourself no matter what your size is. I remember how unhappy I was In the picture to the left, I would loathe certain parts of my body- particularly my bum/ thighs because that was and is the hardest part of my body to loose. I had so many insecurities, I compared myself to other women and I lacked confidence. Since changing my outlook on life and learning to embrace who I am, I know that hypothetically if I were to go back to what I used to be I would be so much happier and content than what I was because I've learned to love me. Your mental health is just as important as your physical. Also I'm not saying it's okay to be inactive and make unhealthy choices, I think it's about finding balance, listen to your body, you know what's best for it. 🌻

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀La'Tecia (@lateciat) on

 

I got hot sauce in my bag 😏🌶 swimsuit by @fashionnovacurve use code LATECIAXO to save $$

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀La'Tecia (@lateciat) on

Jaga artiklit

Viimased Loe kõiki ›
Loetumad Loe kõiki ›

0 kommentaari

Kommenteerimistingimused

LOETUIMAD RUBRIIGIS NAISED

LOETUIMAD RUBRIIGIS SUHTED JA SEKS

LOETUIMAD RUBRIIGIS ILU JA MOOD

Päevatoimetaja

Triinu Laan
Telefon 51993733
Triinu.laan@ohtuleht.ee

Õhtuleht sotsiaalmeedias

Õhtuleht Mobiilis