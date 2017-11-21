Palja taguotsaga modell kõndis kaubanduskeskuses ringi, kuid enamus inimesi ei teinud isegi märkama, et näitsiku kannikaid katavad vaid jalga värvitud teksad.
Videol oleval modellil on jalas vaid napid püksikud, mille ümber värvitud teksad, vahendab The Sun.
Kehavärvija Jen kulutas kolm tundi, et naise ihu värviga katta. Inimeste reaktsiooni järgides - töö oli vist väga andekalt tehtud!
Kas sina saaksid aru, et naisel tegelikult pükse jalas pole?
My talented daughter and I painted fall fashion on our beautiful model. We actually took her to the mall (basically naked).
We painted fall clothing on our beautiful model then took her to the mall!
