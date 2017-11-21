KAS KEEGI MÄRKAB VÄRVI: modell kõndis kaubanduskeskuses palja pepuga (1)

Palja taguotsaga modell kõndis kaubanduskeskuses ringi, kuid enamus inimesi ei teinud isegi märkama, et näitsiku kannikaid katavad vaid jalga värvitud teksad.

Videol oleval modellil on jalas vaid napid püksikud, mille ümber värvitud teksad, vahendab The Sun.

Kehavärvija Jen kulutas kolm tundi, et naise ihu värviga katta. Inimeste reaktsiooni järgides - töö oli vist väga andekalt tehtud!

Kas sina saaksid aru, et naisel tegelikult pükse jalas pole?

1 kommentaar

V
Värvitud puujalad  /   17:26, 21. nov 2017
Käis nagu puujalgadega.
Vasta
