#montrealskyline from #mountroyal. A massive #mural of #leonardcohen on #crescentstreet inaugurated on the one year anniversary of his death. #montreal #canada #roadtrip #picoftheday #photooftheday #streetart #urbanskyline #cityskyline #cityscape #leonardcohenmural

A post shared by STILL CAVORT 📷 (@stillcavort) on Nov 8, 2017 at 6:54am PST