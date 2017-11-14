MÄLUMÄNG | Kas mäletad viimaseid sõnu tuntud Hollywoodi filmidest?

Õhtulehe veebis ilmub iga päev mälumäng, mille teema oleneb päevast ja meie ümber toimuvast. Kui hästi läheb sul mälumängu lahendamine täna ja kui oled mängu jaganud, siis kas sinu sõbrad saavad hakkama paremini või hoopis halvemini?
"I do wish we could chat longer, but... I'm having an old friend for dinner. Bye." Mis film?
“That’ll do, pig. That’ll do.” Mis film?
"The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist. And like that – poof – he’s gone!” Mis film?
"Why don't we just wait here for a little while... see what happens..." Mis film?
"You have no idea what I'm talking about, I'm sure. But don't worry: you will someday." Mis film?
"Heil Hitler!" Mis film?
"This place makes me wonder... Which would be worse, to live as a monster, or to die as a good man?" Mis film?
"Well, nobody's perfect." Mis film?
"I’ll go home and I’ll think of some way to get him back. After all, tomorrow is another day!” Mis film?
"Right after I got here, I ordered some spaghetti with marinara sauce and I got egg noodles and ketchup. I'm an average nobody. I get to live the rest of my life like a schnook." Mis film?
