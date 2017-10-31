HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN 👻 5 days • #TBT to #Halloween 2016 • About two-thirds of you have started following me since last Halloween (thanks!), which means you might've missed this costume I wore last year. So I present you with with my 2016 Halloween costume: Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast. • I wanted to dress as this character last year because the live-action version of the movie was coming out a few months later, and I knew Ewan McGregor was going to be playing a two-legged version of Lumiere. I was afraid that after the movie was released, the animated monopod Lumiere of our childhoods would be replaced in the popular consciousness by Ewan McGregor's biped Lumiere. • Which, in hindsight, I don't think has happened. The movie was fantastic, but it seems like people still imagine the animated version when they think of this character. Sidenote: In my humble opinion Disney should have kept Lumiere's original body-shape by casting me for the role. Just saying. • Anyway, I'll be sharing this year's costume VERY soon. Wanna take a guess?

