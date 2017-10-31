Josh Sundquist on mees, kes motiveerib teisi ome elu, võitude ja sotsiaalmeedia postitustega. Ta naudib elu hoolimata sellest, et peab hakkama saama ühe jalga. Kui eluterve on mehe suhtumine - seda näitab ta iga-aastane halloweeni kostüüm!
Mehel diagnoositi vähk 9-aastasena, kuid hoolimata keemiaravist - Joshi jalg tuli amputeerida, kirjutab Metro.
13-aastaseks saanud poiss tunnistati vähist vabaks. Kuigi teismelisena enda kohta elus on leida raske ka tervel lapsel, siis ei lasknud Josh seljatatud haigusel endast võitu saada. Ta on alati olnud positiivne ja humoorikas.
Igal aastal võtab mees ette ja üllatab fänne mõne ägeda ja humoorika kostüümiga. Kõik sai alguse ühe jalga piparkoogist, kuid see oli ainult algus.
Milliseid kostüüme Josh halloweeni ajal kandnud on - vaata ise!
HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN 👻 5 days • #TBT to #Halloween 2016 • About two-thirds of you have started following me since last Halloween (thanks!), which means you might've missed this costume I wore last year. So I present you with with my 2016 Halloween costume: Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast. • I wanted to dress as this character last year because the live-action version of the movie was coming out a few months later, and I knew Ewan McGregor was going to be playing a two-legged version of Lumiere. I was afraid that after the movie was released, the animated monopod Lumiere of our childhoods would be replaced in the popular consciousness by Ewan McGregor's biped Lumiere. • Which, in hindsight, I don't think has happened. The movie was fantastic, but it seems like people still imagine the animated version when they think of this character. Sidenote: In my humble opinion Disney should have kept Lumiere's original body-shape by casting me for the role. Just saying. • Anyway, I'll be sharing this year's costume VERY soon. Wanna take a guess?
HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN 👻 6.5 days • Throwback to 2013. The year of the flamingo. • Earlier that year I'd spotted an ostrich at the zoo and thought, "Hey that looks like me. If I was, you know, doing a handstand on my crutches." A few minutes later, I walked by the flamingos and thought, "Even better." • That's basically how I get the ideas for these costumes. I'm always looking for things that are shaped like me. Which seems to be an instinctive human behavior. We are always looking for ourselves—in mirrors, on the side of shiny buildings when we walk by on the sidewalk (don't pretend you don't look), and on selfie cams. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ • Like, a computer would interpret the end of that paragraph as a series of unicode characters. But YOU saw a person shrugging, right? So that's how I think of costume ideas. Just like you, I recognize my body within the shapes and characters around me. • My shape, at least in terms of limb count, is different than most people's. It's even different than most amputees, who usually retain some portion of their limb. (That portion is called a "stump"—kind of crude but that's actually the word most doctors use). Anyway, my leg was amputated at the hip, so I don't have any stump at all. In fact, if I did have a stump, most of these costumes (especially the flamingo) wouldn't work. These particular costumes depend on me being shaped in this particular way. • It turns out that that your body is shaped in a particular way, too. In fact, every body is. (That pun was for you, Dad). Maybe your shape is not something you want to build your Halloween costumes around (who would do that? ugh sounds weird). But this Halloween, I hope to be a reminder to you that you can accept—or even celebrate—your body no matter how it happens to be shaped.
HALLOWEEN COUNTDOWN 👻 7.5 days • Here's a throwback to 2012, when my then-girlfriend-now-wife Ashley suggested I dress up as the leg lamp from "A Christmas Story." • I have to be honest here: I had never seen the movie. I grew up in a pretty religiously conservative home where we did not do things like watch PG movies or, for that matter, celebrate Halloween. On Halloween, we actually locked the doors and turned all the lights off so no one would come trick or treat at our house. I didn't wear a Halloween costume for the first time until I was in college. Which all makes it kind of funny that Halloween has become such a significant holiday in my life. (They probably wouldn't admit it, but I think even my parents get a little excited about Halloween now.) • Anyway, I wore this costume to a Halloween party and everyone kept quoting lines from the movie like, "FRA-GEE-LAY!" and "It's a major award!" and I was like, "Um, what?" • I also got a lot of compliments on my ability to walk on a high heel and crutches. The costume itself was a high heel, fishnet stockings, a lampshade (like a real actual lampshade that I just wore like a skirt), and battery-powered Christmas lights to illuminate the lamp. • I took this photo myself. It got shared on Reddit and hit the front page. People went back and found the photo of my 2010 gingerbread costume, and everyone was commenting "look, he's an amputee who does funny Halloween costumes!" And I was like, hmm, OK, I guess I'm an amputee who does funny Halloween costumes. It's not, like, something I set out to be—and certainly not the path my parents would have chosen for me ha ha—but I feel lucky to have stumbled across an idea that brings people joy. So I've continued to make costumes like this ever since. And I'm hoping my 2017 costume (stay tuned!) will also make you smile. • P.S. If you're wondering about 2011: WE DON'T TALK ABOUT 2011. • P.P.S. A few days after Halloween 2012, The Christmas Story House in Ohio (a museum located in the actual house where the movie was filmed—and yes, I eventually watched it) mailed me a full-sized leg lamp with a certificate that said, "A Major Award for Winning Halloween.”
