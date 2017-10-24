USA popmuusikalegend Billy Joel sai pühapäeval kolmanda tütre, kellele tema ja ta nooruke abikaasa panid nimeks Remy Anne.
Hittidest „Piano Man“ ja „Uptown Girl“ tuntud 68aastasel Joelil ja tema ratsasportlasest abikaasal Alexisel (35) on ka kaheaastane tütar Della Rose.
Billy Joel and wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, October 22nd. Remy Anne Joel entered the world at 7:52PM weighing 7lbs, 3 oz. Billy and Alexis are also parents to Della Rose, 2. Billy Joel and his 31-year-old daughter, singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, were both at Alexis’ side as she gave birth at New York University Hospital in New York. Alexis and Remy are doing well and everyone is thrilled. Photo by Myrna Suarez (@myrnasuarezphoto)
Ajakirja People teatel toetas Alexist pühapäeval sünnitustoas lisaks Billyle ka poptähe vanim tütar Alexa Ray Joel (31), kelle ema on staari esimene abikaasa, kunagine tippmodell Christie Brinkley.
