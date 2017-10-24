68aastane popmuusikalegend sai kolmanda tütre (0)

24. oktoober 2017, 11:57
Billy Joel koos oma teise abikaasa Alexisega. (VIDA PRESS)

USA popmuusikalegend Billy Joel sai pühapäeval kolmanda tütre, kellele tema ja ta nooruke abikaasa panid nimeks Remy Anne.

Hittidest „Piano Man“ ja „Uptown Girl“ tuntud 68aastasel Joelil ja tema ratsasportlasest abikaasal Alexisel (35) on ka kaheaastane tütar Della Rose.

Ajakirja People teatel toetas Alexist pühapäeval sünnitustoas lisaks Billyle ka poptähe vanim tütar Alexa Ray Joel (31), kelle ema on staari esimene abikaasa, kunagine tippmodell Christie Brinkley. 

