To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!! Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world🚂. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you, and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning... 📸: @isaaccohenphotography

A post shared by Matthew Morrison (@_matthew.morrison_) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:06am PDT