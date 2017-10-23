„Glee" täht Matthew Morrison sai isaks (0)

, 23. oktoober 2017, 13:00
Matthew Morrison koos abikaasa Reneega. (GUS RUELAS)

USA muusikalise noortesarja „Glee" täht Matthew Morrison teatas, et ta on isaks saanud.

38aastase näitleja abikaasa Renee Puente tõi ilmale pisipoja, kes sai nimeks Revel James Makai Morrison.

„Me armastame sind ja oleme nii tänulikud su tuleku üle! Seiklused alles algavad!" kirjutas Morrison. Imearmsa foto vastsündinud pojast avaldas oma kontol ka Renee. 

 

I’m in Revel Heaven... my heaven on earth... to give you life, to hold you in my arms, to comfort you, to feed you from my body.. I can’t begin to express my immeasurable gratitude for being the one you chose as your Mama! My Revel James Makai Morrison, I promise to cherish you, to constantly remind you that you are worthy of love and belonging, to teach you compassion and kindness. I will respect you and go through every moment with understanding and patience.. I promise to love you unconditionally for ever and ever my little angel baby.. my squeaks.. my moon 🌙 I see so much of your Papa in you already.. I feel the calm I once felt inside of me.. I cry from the overwhelming joy of finally being able to see your face that is perfection! My little wiggle worm... I hold my belly even now with sweet reminiscence.. I am so proud to finally share you with the world. Here he is ladies & gentleman... Our Revel James! #oneandonly #thereal #morrisonadventures 📷: @isaaccohenphotography

A post shared by R͚E͚N͚E͚E͚ M͚ M͚O͚R͚R͚I͚S͚O͚N͚ (@reneemmorrison) on

