Thank you for meditating/sitting in silence/praying w me. Meditation really improves my mental health and reminds me it's important to stay calm so I can feel safe in my body. We are all one body, and the calmer we are, and the more we find inner peace, the more the world will too. You know the saying. "We are the World." ✌️🌈🌎🌸

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT