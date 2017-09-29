Suvesoojade lõppedes on on jõusaalid taas täitunud inimestega, kes enda tervise ja parema vormi eest soovivad hoolt kanda. Kõik päevad pole aga vennad ning paljud meist seisavad silmitsi olukorraga, kus peab end suisa treeningsaali sundima.
Hallide päevade jaoks panime kokku galerii säravatest eestlastest, kes motiveerivad trenni minema.
Helena Mang - 2016 aasta bikiinifitnessi maailma meistrivõistluste viienda koha omanik.
Some women fear the fire, some simply become one 🔥 . . . Picture @jyrikartul Outfit @officialbetterbodies @fitshop_ee Tan @vitaliberataestonia . . . . #fitnesslifestyle #bikinifitness #fitnessmotivation #fitshop_ee #betterbodies #esinduskauplused #nike #fastestonia #fastfinland #bikiniprep #helenamang #ifbbbikinicompetitor #ifbbbikinifitness #competitiondiet #competitionprep #weightlifting #weighttraining #gym #fitfam #fitnesslifestyle #fitnessmotivation #fitnessphotography #arnoldclassiceurope2017 #ace2017 #motivated #vitaliberataestonia #girlswholift #fitnessphotography
Arnold Classic Europe- 5. Place 🏆😻 Thank you @eastlabs.sk for the pictures 💋☺️ #ace2017 #bikinifitness #helenamang #ifbb #bikinisbyfreydis
Fitness blogija Merilin Taimre ehk Paljas Porgand
"Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you really love. It will not lead you astray." 💭 Rumi. Wearing @adidaseesti #adidaseesti #myfitnesseesti #fitspo #instafit #fitlife #strong #workhardplayhard #lifestyle #motivation #transformation #gymgear #strongerthanyesterday #girlswhoworkout #girlswholift #fitgirl #fitgirls #fitnessblogger #motivationalquote #pullups
The face you make when your mind says pancakes but your bikini says egg whites 🤣 👙 @hm 📸 @ukusuviste #foodjokes #struggled #lifestruggles #bikinibody #aldemarroyalmare #crete #journeygreece #ombrehair #longhair #dreamlife #greece #novatours #novatours_ee #novastar_ee #hmeesti #hm #summer #bikinibabe #hot #tanned #beach #beachbabe
Bikiinifitnessi superstaar Egle Eller-Nabi
"Create a vision and never let the environment, other people's beliefs or the limits of what has been done in the past shape your decisions" #throwback #olympia #yesucan #happywibes #makeadecision #tonyrobbins #bikinipro #fitnessmotivation #victorystyle @victorybikini @hersajakiri @sportlandeesti #teamunderarmour #teambocco @noccoeesti #oddosangels @bodybyo #mrolympia #bikiniolympia #ifbbpro
"Bullshit! If there's time for facebook and insta, there's time to train! It's not about HAVING time, it's about MAKING time!" 😉#noexcuses #setgoals #makeyourway #fitlife #sport #healthy #itsyourlife #yesyoucan #abs #bikinipro #bikinifitness #noccobcaa #teamnocco #newyear #fitlife #fitness #greatmoments @noccoeesti @noccobcaa #teamnocco @arigatotallinn #underarmour #sooninstore @sportlandeesti
Eesti bikiinifitnessi eliit-võistleja Kristina Nuut
Это было легко и в кайф 💛🔥☀️ #мысливслух #спортсмен #бикини #соревнования #отпуск #испания #ifbbbikini #ifbb #olympiaspain #personaltraining #gym #fitness #sport #vacation #friends #live #love
Good morning! Start Your Day with smile and positive 💭 Good luck to @tatiyanaifbb and @nikitakurt who are competing today 👍🌟 enjoy this moment!!! 🔥👌🏻 #sportaddicted #sport #estonia #happyday #lovemylife #personaltrainer #coach #biknifitness #bikinicompetitor #fitness #fitnessgirl #fitnessmodel #fitnessmotivation #competition #ifbb #bikiniathlete #mapaminos #readytogo #goodmorning #shape #happyday
Bikiini fitnessivõistleja Andra Vagur
Stars can't shine without darkness. ✨
Missis Estonia 2015 Julia Smoli
and regardless from what ppl say about health issues with the sport I've chosen I still love it 😍 and going to compete again . . . и не смотря на все трудности, я ещё выйду на сцену :) потому что мне это нравится! и потому что нашла своего тренера @anubis_r #бикинифитнес #бикини #бикинимастера #fit #fitness #fitmommy #bikinicompetitor #bikinifitness #bikinicompetitors
Bikiinifitnessi võistleja Arida Muru
European Championships 2017 Overall Winner🥇🥇🏆🏆 #overallwinner #winner #bikinicompetitor #ifbb
#offseasonshape #bikiniprep #bikinifitness #ifbb #fotoshooting
Kulturist Ott Kiivikas
Coaching team Kiivikas member @gabrielaarzu !😉 @spartaspordiklubi #teamkiivikas #coach #trainingplans #mealplans #contestprep
Teaching coaches! #ekfl #spartaspordiklubi @spartaspordiklubi 😉
Rannafitnessi sportlane Kaspar Tõnisson
Reebok Fitness Festival toimub juba sellel pühapäeval 17.septembril👉🏻 @piletilevi 'st ostes saad oma pileti soodsamalt. Tule ja saa osa selle sügise suurimast fitness-peost! #reebokeesti #reebok #lesmills #CraftedbyFitness #BeMoreHuman #abs #sixpack #fit #life #tattoos #ink #love #art #look #hair #fitness #motivation
Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire. #summer #vacation #abs #sixpack #fit #life #tattoos #ink #love #art #look #hair #fitness #instapic #motivation
