GALERII | PILK PEALE! Eesti jõusaalide kuningad ja kuningannad, kellelt inspiratsiooni ammutada

, 29. september 2017, 11:35
Uku Suviste (instagram.com/@ukusuviste)

Suvesoojade lõppedes on on jõusaalid taas täitunud inimestega, kes enda tervise ja parema vormi eest soovivad hoolt kanda. Kõik päevad pole aga vennad ning paljud meist seisavad silmitsi olukorraga, kus peab end suisa treeningsaali sundima.

Hallide päevade jaoks panime kokku galerii säravatest eestlastest, kes motiveerivad trenni minema. 

Helena Mang - 2016 aasta bikiinifitnessi maailma meistrivõistluste viienda koha omanik.

Fitness blogija Merilin Taimre ehk Paljas Porgand

Bikiinifitnessi superstaar Egle Eller-Nabi 

Eesti bikiinifitnessi eliit-võistleja Kristina Nuut

Bikiini fitnessivõistleja Andra Vagur

A post shared by Andra Vagur (@andra_vagur) on

Stars can't shine without darkness. ✨

A post shared by Andra Vagur (@andra_vagur) on

Missis Estonia 2015 Julia Smoli

Bikiinifitnessi võistleja Arida Muru

European Championships 2017 Overall Winner🥇🥇🏆🏆 #overallwinner #winner #bikinicompetitor #ifbb

A post shared by Arida Muru👑 (@aridamuru) on

#offseasonshape #bikiniprep #bikinifitness #ifbb #fotoshooting

A post shared by Arida Muru👑 (@aridamuru) on

Kulturist Ott Kiivikas

Teaching coaches! #ekfl #spartaspordiklubi @spartaspordiklubi 😉

A post shared by Ott Kiivikas (@ottkiivikas) on

Rannafitnessi sportlane Kaspar Tõnisson

Laulja Uku Suviste

Nooooccccooooo @noccoeesti

A post shared by UKU SUVISTE (@ukusuviste) on

Ok back in shape after Xmas. Whew.. that was quick. 📸 @janalaigo

A post shared by UKU SUVISTE (@ukusuviste) on

Rannafitnessi sportlane Kert Kaljula

Laulja Kristjan Kasearu

F: @jyrikartul FB: JüriKartulPhotography #carrerasunglasses #prooptika

A post shared by Kristjan Kasearu (@kristjankasearu) on

Darknesss.... Inked... @dimontaturin #tattoo

A post shared by Kristjan Kasearu (@kristjankasearu) on

Laulja Ott Lepland

Moosivaras..! 🌝

A post shared by Ott Lepland (@ott.lepland) on

Trenn tehtud, tuju hea! Kevin Renno ootab teid trenni, sõbrad! #kevinrenno #taipoks #andrespuusepp #ottlepland

A post shared by Ott Lepland (@ott.lepland) on

 

G
Gloria  /   11:59, 29. sept 2017
Kui vastikud need üles pumbatud inimesed.
