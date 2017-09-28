Staarid meenutavad Twitteris legendaarset Hugh Hefnerit (1)

, 28. september 2017, 11:18
Kim Kardashian West oli üks kuulsustest, kes Hefnerile Twitteris järelhüüde tegi. (Charles Sykes)

Kolmapäeva hilisõhtul suri siidist hommikumantlid legendaarseks muutnud Playboy asutaja Hugh Hefner. Mees oli 91 aastat vana. Mitmed kuulsused meenutavad erakordset meest Twitteris.

