Kolmapäeva hilisõhtul suri siidist hommikumantlid legendaarseks muutnud Playboy asutaja Hugh Hefner. Mees oli 91 aastat vana. Mitmed kuulsused meenutavad erakordset meest Twitteris.

RIP Hugh Hefner ✌️🐰 https://t.co/7AmVWmszgj — Sasha Grey (@SashaGrey) September 28, 2017

Wow...just read the news. Rest In Peace Hugh Hefner. Your legacy and soul shall live on! — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) September 28, 2017

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

Rest in peace #HughHefner - he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR — Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017

RIP HUGH HEFNER — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 28, 2017