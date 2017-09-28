Kolmapäeva hilisõhtul suri siidist hommikumantlid legendaarseks muutnud Playboy asutaja Hugh Hefner. Mees oli 91 aastat vana. Mitmed kuulsused meenutavad erakordset meest Twitteris.
RIP Hugh Hefner ✌️🐰 https://t.co/7AmVWmszgj— Sasha Grey (@SashaGrey) September 28, 2017
We love you #hef #HughHefner pic.twitter.com/gr5DXSH22D— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 28, 2017
Wow...just read the news. Rest In Peace Hugh Hefner. Your legacy and soul shall live on!— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) September 28, 2017
RIP to the OG #HughHefner 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/AVXwKU1V4A— Mike Epps (@TheRealMikeEpps) September 28, 2017
One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017
RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw— Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017
Rest in peace #HughHefner - he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest.— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 28, 2017
Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR— Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017
RIP HUGH HEFNER— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 28, 2017
RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017
So sad to hear the news about @HughHefner. 😢 #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/IQiEYhMfvf— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 28, 2017
