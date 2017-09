I'm getting even more obsessed with her 😍😍😍😍😍😍 She is perfection 💖💖💖💖💖 #kerli #moonchild #feralhearts #blossom #diamondhard #bublegoth #kerlikoiv

A post shared by B e a t r i z C a r r i ç o (@x.proserpina.x) on Dec 6, 2016 at 3:55pm PST