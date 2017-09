10 Things to tell yourself every morning before starting off your day. * I AM HEALTHY * I AM STRONG * I AM POWERFUL * I AM HAPPY * I AM BLESSED * I AM WEALTHY * I AM GRATEFUL * TODAY I AM A BETTER VERSION OF MYSELF THAN YESTERDAY * I CAN DO IT * I AM LOVED #ConfidenceWithDiana 📷 @photo_karizza

A post shared by D I A N A S I R O K A I (@dianasirokai) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:43am PDT