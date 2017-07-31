Musklis keha ja kutsuvad sinised silmad. See on mees, kellelt naised silmi ära pöörata ei suuda. Ometigi ei olnud ta kahe aasta eest sugugi see Jaimie Wilson...
Wilson on transseksuaal, kes elab USA-s ja alustas oma teekonda uue mina suunas kahe aasta eest, kirjutab Bored Panda.
2015. aastal tegi ta julge otsuse, kui otsustas naiseks olemise asemel alustada elu mehena. Pere ja sõprade jaoks oli see suur šokk. Jaimie oli lihtsalt väga naiselik ja ilus inimene, kelle puhul polnud ühtegi märki, et tema sisemuses võiks olla peidus hoopis mees.
Ta alustas hormoonravi ja käis operatsioonil. Jõusaalis higistades vormis noormees endale igati ihaldusväärse keha. Wilson on teinud endast mehe, kes tema sees on alati peidus olnud.
Nüüdseks on julgele mehele tekkinud Instagramis ka hulk fänne.
I'm very thankful for the support you all have shown me with my music. I don't always talk about it, but music has been a journey of its own for me. I started writing and performing from the time I was little. Before my transition I had big opportunities happening for me with my music. I had a decision to make...Be myself and lose all my music opportunities, or keep living the life my family wanted of me and get to further my music career. I ultimately chose to be myself. Which did have its consequences. I lost my voice for months because of hormone replacement, I could not sing at all for what felt like forever. I felt like I was being punished for being myself. One day I picked up guitar and started to write again. That's when I realized music never failed me. Music never ran away when times got shitty or gave up on me, so why should I give up on it? I began to practice and finally found my voice. I never thought I would get another shot with my music, but so many amazing things are happening and I couldn't be more grateful. So I want this to be my way of sending out a message that if you're ever faced with the decision to be YOU or be someone that other people want you to be...always chose to be yourself. You may not realize it now, but the struggle is worth it and you will end up in places you never imagined. You all make my dreams come true and make this all possible so THANK YOU 🙌🏻 #trans #transmen #transman #transgender #transisbeautiful #blueeyes #headshot #ftm #femaletomale #lgbt #lovewins #loveislove #nohate #dream #instadaily #progress #transformationtuesday #queer #instagood #bodypositive #gay #selfmademan #instaselfie #instahub #instagay #selflove #goals #loveyourself #pride
Photos like this usually don't make the cut for shoots but it was too funny not to share 😂😂 right before this pic was taken a huge wave crashed over me! Who knew Florida's oceans could actually be cold? #throwback to an awesome shoot though. Got some really good shots but this one made me LOL 🤣 #transgender #transisbeautiful #blueeyes #headshot #ftm #beach #malemodel #lgbt #lovewins #photography #nohate #paradise #instadaily #progress #lgbtq #queer #instagood #bodypositive #gay #Florida #instaselfie #instahub #instagay #selflove #jeans #loveyourself #pride
Maybe the journey isn't so much about becoming anything. Maybe it's about unbecoming everything that isn't really you, so you can be who you were always meant to be in the first place. #trans #transmen #transman #transgender #transisbeautiful #blueeyes #headshot #ftm #femaletomale #lgbt #lovewins #loveislove #nohate #transformationtuesday #instadaily #progress #lgbtq #queer #instagood #bodypositive #gay #selfmademan #instaselfie #instahub #instagay #selflove #goals #loveyourself #pride #beforeandafter
You're never going to make everyone happy...that's a fact! That's why you gotta say fuck it and do what makes YOU happy. Do things that uplift you. It is NOT selfish to want to put a smile on your own face! #ftm #transgender #transisbeautiful #femaletomale #lgbtpride #music #singer #60secondcover #trans #15secondcover #transformation #coversong #lgbt #gay #countrymusic #loveislove #musician #pride #nohate #selfie #jasonaldean #gay #progress #lukebryan #countryboy
DONT JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER. I am posting this picture to show that not everyone has to show "signs" to be transgender. You don't have to pass a test to prove you're trans...and you sure as hell don't need ANYONES approval but your own. This life is about finding yourself and becoming YOU. No one's journey is the same...so stop comparing yourself to others. When I came out people refused to believe I was a man because of how "Feminine" I presented for 18 years. So why am I posting this comparison? Because I want people to see it doesn't matter what some LOOKS like...if someone has the guts to tell you "I'm transgender" "I'm gay" "I'm bisexual" anything like that PLEASE BELIEVE them and be there for them because stereotypes need to be broken. #ftm #transman #transgender #transguy #transisbeautiful #trans #femaletomale #lgbtpride #polysexual #saga #genderfluid #queer #bisexual #noh8 #lgbt #gay #lesbian #loveislove #transformation #pride #blueeyes #beforeandafter #transpride #selflove #bodypositivity #loveyourself #vitamint #progress
9 kommentaari