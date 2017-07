Start looking at yourself with those same loving gracious eyes you look at others....I tell women this all the time when the message me. They always start out by saying "you are so beautiful I wish I had your confidence"......you can girl. You can!!!! you just have to forgive yourself for not being what you always thought was perfect. Then turn those gracious eyes on yourself and start to see your own beauty and worth. You can do it🤗🤗🤗💖💖💖 here's to being your own kinds of sexy perfect🍻😊

