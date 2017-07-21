Linkin Parki laulja Chester Bennington leiti neljapäeval kodust surnuna. Esialgsete andmete kohaselt võttisk õigest 41-aastane mees endalt ise elu.
Chesterit jäävad igatsema mehe 6 last ja abikaasa Talinda Bentley. Muusikamaailma tipud on kurvast uudisest täiesti rabatud ja jagavad siiraid kaastundeavaldusi sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel, vahendab The Telegraph.
Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.— Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017
I will miss Chester's humor (as evident in this pic far right) and his amazing vocal talents. RIP pic.twitter.com/2wkze4n7Wy— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) July 21, 2017
Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017
"When life leaves us blind, love keeps us kind." - Chester Bennington. Rest easy sir. pic.twitter.com/RLhmf0UR0B— Nickelback (@Nickelback) July 20, 2017
So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017
no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington.— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017
😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark
RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017
