Muusikamaailm leinab varalahkunud Chester Benningtoni: "Oleme täiesti murtud ja šokeeritud."

, 21. juuli 2017, 10:58
Chester Bennington (John Shearer/AP)

Linkin Parki laulja Chester Bennington leiti neljapäeval kodust surnuna. Esialgsete andmete kohaselt võttisk õigest 41-aastane mees endalt ise elu. 

Chesterit jäävad igatsema mehe 6 last ja abikaasa Talinda Bentley. Muusikamaailma tipud on kurvast uudisest täiesti rabatud ja jagavad siiraid kaastundeavaldusi sotsiaalmeedia vahendusel, vahendab The Telegraph. 

